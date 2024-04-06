Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,964 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.