Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

