Ballentine Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

