Ballentine Partners LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $132.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

