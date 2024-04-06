Ballentine Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

