Ballentine Partners LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

PG&E Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.81 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

