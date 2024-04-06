Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

