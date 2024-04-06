Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AON by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 275,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $318.94 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

