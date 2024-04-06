Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

