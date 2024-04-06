Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,902 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $42.04 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.