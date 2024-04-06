Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,634 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.