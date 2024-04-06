Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,013 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $213.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.33. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

