Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.