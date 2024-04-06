Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

