Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

