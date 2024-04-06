Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

