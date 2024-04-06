Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 406 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNC opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

