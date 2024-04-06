Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

