Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.86

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $23.05. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 274,818 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCH

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.