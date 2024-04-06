Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 9,142,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,280,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,365,000 after buying an additional 11,187,352 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.