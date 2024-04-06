Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 9,142,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,280,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.
The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
