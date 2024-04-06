Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.26

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$133.26 and last traded at C$133.13, with a volume of 149599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$127.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.67.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.497828 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

