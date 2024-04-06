Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $61.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 184115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $66,916,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

