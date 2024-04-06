Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $61.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 184115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

