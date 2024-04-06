Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
