Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

