Barclays Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.31.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$118.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$116.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

