Barclays Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $212.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $189.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. SAP has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.