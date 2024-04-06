Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.49 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.