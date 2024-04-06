Berenberg Bank Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 188.70 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.