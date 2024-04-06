Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $468.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $324.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $494.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,114,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

