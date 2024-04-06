Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.1 %

TECH stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

