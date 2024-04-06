Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.18 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.