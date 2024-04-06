BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.