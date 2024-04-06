BlackSky Technology Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,310,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

