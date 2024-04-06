Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $72.90. Block shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 2,371,448 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

