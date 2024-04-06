Block’s (SQ) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

