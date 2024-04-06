Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

YELP stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,830 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

