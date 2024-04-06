Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABG opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

