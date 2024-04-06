Blue Trust Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PRGO stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

