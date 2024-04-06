Blue Trust Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -167.67 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

