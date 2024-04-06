Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,235.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $714.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,246.22.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

