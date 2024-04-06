Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Tenaris stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

