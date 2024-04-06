BMO Capital Markets Raises Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

