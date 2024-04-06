Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,065 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $215.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

