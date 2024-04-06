Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,284 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

