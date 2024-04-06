Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 14,424 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

