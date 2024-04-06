Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 35,679 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.84 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

