Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 413 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

