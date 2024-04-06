Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.17% of Forward Air worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $28.18 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $743.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

