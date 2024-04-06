Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.