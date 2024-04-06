Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

